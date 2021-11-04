''Say no to drugs, it will end your dreams'' – Drug abuse campaigner advises youth

Chief Executive Officer for Willing Will Foundation and Rehabilitation Centre, Lydia Abena Manu has urged the youth to refrain from drugs and alcoholism that could be harmful to their health.

According to the drug and substance abuse campaigner, her outfit is embarking on a sensitisation program to combat drugs and substance abuse among adolescents in the Ashanti Region and Ghana at large

Speaking at the training program organized by the foundation on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Domeabra M/A Basic School for 340 students from some selected schools, Madam Abena Manu indicated that being a drug addict poses a lot of threat and damages to ones life especially the youth.

"Taking drugs such as marijuana, tramadol, cocaine and alcohol can easily put you to Shame and also ruin your life," she told the students.

She advised the students to stay away from drugs, adding that drug addicts were in constant agony and struggling to stop. “I, therefore, appeal to all of you to be the drivers of your peers and drive away from anyone that tries to lure you to drug abuse,” he said.

A reformed drug addict who was part of the team shared his experience with the students and advised them to do all that they can to stay away from drugs and substance abuse. He disclosed that he started abusing drugs at the age of 11, narrating that he roamed the streets of Kumasi for about three years as a mad man due to drug abuse.

“I was taken to the Willing Ways Foundation rehab centre by a good Samaritan before I was able to come out of my addiction and today, I am a new person. I want to tell you that there is no gain in drug abuse. Indulging in drugs and substance abuse will cost you a lot and stagnate your life," he stated.

Madam Lydia Abena Manu urged the students not to indulge in drug and substance abuse. “The way out is simple: do away with friends who are into drug and substance abuse. Say no and be firm in your decision."

She continued, “Our goal, therefore, is to prevent the ugly trend among adolescents by empowering them with life skills to help them understand the value of their lives and self-worth.

“This is designed to equip the students with self-esteem and the confidence that will enable them to say no to drug and substance abuse and help their peers to stay away from the menace.” the Willing Ways Foundation CEO told this reporter in an interview.

She further entreated all parents not to allow the wards to go buy drugs or alcohol on their behave as such habit results drug habit on part of the children because they will be tempted to test one day.

Madam Abena Manu appealed to government and other stakeholders to support the foundation both financially and sociable so they can reach out to many people to deliver their goodwill message to them.

Sensitization for Police

Some selected police officers from various units in the Ashanti Region were also sensitized by the Willing Ways Foundation on suicide prevention, drug misuse, and addiction management among the youth

Ghana has for some-time now recorded several reports of residents and police officers committing suicide for one reason or the other.

She explained to the gathered police officers the side effects of drug abuse and addiction and why most people behave the way they do when they are on drugs and therefore urged them to be tolerant in dealing with such cases.