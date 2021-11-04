Gbawe Chief funeral: Traders clash with Traditional Council taskforce over refusal to close shops

Some traders at Mallam in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality have clashed with Gbawe Traditional Council taskforce over refusal to close their shops.

The Council issued a directive for all shops in the Gbawe enclave to be closed in honour of the ongoing rituals for the final funeral rites of Nii Laryea Faamlite II, the late Gbawe Chief.

However, some traders disregarded the directive saying the area was not part of the Gbawe jurisdiction and, therefore, should be exempted from the closure of the shops.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the situation got tense on Wednesday as the traders and the taskforce engaged in hot verbal exchanges, resulting in near fisticuffs.

Some roads leading to Gbawe Chief's Palace were blocked with car tyres while public and private schools in the area had been closed down for the week-long funeral rites.

The GNA spotted the Police patrol team at the Gbawe suburbs including Top-Base, Oblogo, Bulemin, Baaley and Zero.

The Traditional Council said the Chief died on October 14, last year, after 26 years reign.

He was 72.

