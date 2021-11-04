ModernGhana logo
04.11.2021

Police meets CSOs to discuss shortcomings of policing

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service (GPS) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, held a fruitful meeting with leaders of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to deliberate on shortcomings of policing in the country.

The meeting held at the National Police Headquarters in Accra was to afford the Police Administration the opportunity to listen to the concerns of civil society about policing in the country.

Among the things discussed include the need for enhanced community engagement, civility of the police, human rights issues in policing, election security, as well as bribery, and corruption.

Speaking at the meeting, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare emphasized the need for the police and civil society organizations to work together towards the peace of the country.

In his appeal to CSOs, the IGP encouraged them to be bold to speak on issues affecting the security of the country and to offer constructive criticism to the police.

The IGP further assured that the Police Administration under his leadership is focused and determined to deliver on its constitutional mandate.

