04.11.2021 Social News

KEEA: Police looking for man for allegedly hacking girlfriend with hammer

The Komenda- Edina- Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipal police in the Central Region is on a manhunt for suspect Kwesi Thomas, age 40, for allegedly hacking his girlfriend, Celina Karkra, age 24, with a hammer over the payment for expenses she incurred after a miscarriage.

Narrating the matter to Accra 100. 5 FM mid-day news, the Assemblyman for Bronibimna Electoral Area, Christopher Cobbinah explained Karkra has been living with the said boyfriend for the past three years and got pregnant but had a miscarriage.

According to him, on November 3, 2021 a passerby near Kwesi Thomas’ house heard Karkra shouting for help.

He noted that he found Karkra lying unconscious after a search.

She was quickly rushed to the nearest clinic where she was revived after suffering the attack from her boyfriend.

Karkra is suspected to have gone to see Kwesi Thomas to demand money she expended the miscarriage she suffered.

