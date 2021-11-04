ModernGhana logo
Police v Sosu: 'Don't misconstrue immunity for impunity' — Majority fights Bagbin

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Police v Sosu: 'Don't misconstrue immunity for impunity' — Majority fights Bagbin
The Majority Caucus in Parliament has accused Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin of attempts to institute new rules that undermine the Rule of Law regarding his decision not to release Madina MP Francis Xavier-Sosu to the Police.

The NPP MPs are asking Mr Bagbin not to make the mistake of allowing immunity to be construed to mean impunity.

Last week, the Ghana Police Service officially identified the MP as a person of interest and, therefore, requested the Speaker to release him to assist with investigations.

In a response dated October 28, 2021, the Speaker said due to the ongoing meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament and the limitations of articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, he is unable to release the Member of Parliament as requested.

But the Majority in Parliament says they are not happy with the posture of the Speaker of Parliament.

“The Majority Leadership in Parliament notes with extreme concern the refusal of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban S.K. Bagbin, to release the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Hon Francis Xavier Sosu, to the Ghana Police Service to assist with investigations into alleged offences committed during recent demonstration in his constituency,” a release from the caucus has said.

According to the majority, Rt. Hon Bagbin appears to be instituting new rules that seem to undermine the Rule of Law without any prior discussions with the Leadership of the House.

The majority statement adds, “As a group, the Majority believes firmly that constitutionally guaranteed immunity for MPs in our democracy must not only be protected always but jealously guarded as well.

“However, never should we, as a Parliament, make the mistake of allowing immunity to be construed to mean impunity.”

Read the full statement from the Majority Caucus below:

