Police begins screening of applicants

The Police Administration has begun the screening of general duty recruits, tradesmen, graduates-general and graduate professionals today Thursday, November 4.

The exercise is expected to end on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General of Public Affairs urged all qualified applicants of the ongoing recruitment exercise to check the online portal for further details on the screening process.

It said the date for the screening of medical professionals and lawyers would be communicated later.

Applicants are to report to the screening centres with the following documents: proof of registration, birth certificate, Junior High School certificate and other appropriate certificates for the category applied for.

The statement said applicants were expected to report to their assigned centres unaccompanied and advised them to strictly adhere to the scheduled date and time to avoid overcrowding.

Applicants who failed to abide by the reporting protocols would be disqualified, it said, and wished them the very best.

“The Police Administration looks forward to selecting the best applicants to join in maintaining the peace and security of Ghana,” it said.