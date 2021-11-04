ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.11.2021 Social News

Police begins screening of applicants

Police begins screening of applicants
Listen to article

The Police Administration has begun the screening of general duty recruits, tradesmen, graduates-general and graduate professionals today Thursday, November 4.

The exercise is expected to end on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General of Public Affairs urged all qualified applicants of the ongoing recruitment exercise to check the online portal for further details on the screening process.

It said the date for the screening of medical professionals and lawyers would be communicated later.

Applicants are to report to the screening centres with the following documents: proof of registration, birth certificate, Junior High School certificate and other appropriate certificates for the category applied for.

The statement said applicants were expected to report to their assigned centres unaccompanied and advised them to strictly adhere to the scheduled date and time to avoid overcrowding.

Applicants who failed to abide by the reporting protocols would be disqualified, it said, and wished them the very best.

“The Police Administration looks forward to selecting the best applicants to join in maintaining the peace and security of Ghana,” it said.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Prostitute tells tale of her 8-year journey in nightlife
04.11.2021 | Social News
You will weep soon if you know what's in 2022 budget statement, expect more taxes – Ghanaians told
04.11.2021 | Social News
Bono East Regional Minister charges assemblies to increase revenue through digitization
04.11.2021 | Social News
Ada Traditional Authority condemns youth attack on police officers
04.11.2021 | Social News
W/R: Residents to be chased at funerals, markets with Covid-19 vaccines
04.11.2021 | Social News
Sodomy suspect granted ¢20k bail, to undergo psychiatric examination
04.11.2021 | Social News
Erection must last 7 to 10minutes during sex – Men told
04.11.2021 | Social News
Over 33,000 prank calls received monthly – Ambulance Service laments
04.11.2021 | Social News
Scrap levies on petroleum products; it is killing our business — Transport operators to gov't
04.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line