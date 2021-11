The Tamale circuit court has granted the Social Studies teacher of Kulpi Junior High School, JHS, Natomah Yamousah Otabel a ¢20,000 bail.

The 30-year old teacher is standing trial for allegedly sodomizing 18 of his pupils.

The presiding judge, His Lordship Alexander Oworae said this was to enable the accused person undergo psychiatric assessment

The case has been adjourned to December 6, TV3’s Christopher Amoako who was in court on Thursday November 4 reported.

— 3news.com