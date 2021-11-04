ModernGhana logo
Over 33,000 prank calls received monthly – Ambulance Service laments

The National Ambulance Service says it is saddled with not less than 10,000 prank calls everyday.

According to the service, this poses a major challenge because it blocks those with pressing issues from being attended to since they are unable to determine the genuine and fake calls.

The Director of Operations at the Ghana National Ambulance Service , Foster Ansong Bridjan, made the revelations in an interview on 3FM's Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Thursday.

“It has become one major challenge that we are facing because we get about 33,000 prank calls monthly and only 170 were normal calls. There are a lot of them”.

Mr. Ansong Bridjan said “On daily basis, we can get more than 10,000 prank calls if you get to the national call centre.

“It also said calls to National Ambulance Service , National Security, NADMO and others, and putting all together, we have over 10,000 prank calls every day.

“When somebody with an emergency calls, it means they have to queue”.

Regarding the efforts to stop it, he said the National Security has been notified to investigate and apprehend culprits.

“We have engaged national security because their system is also part of the national system. A lot of adverts have been done but we keep getting these challenges,” he said.

—3news.com

