Prof Aning urges Peace Council to intervene in Parliament-Police impasse

The Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research (FAAR) at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Professor Emmanuel Kwesi Aning, has urged the National Peace Council (NPC) to, as a matter of urgency, step in the impasse between the Ghana Police Service and Parliament regarding attempts to arrest the Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu.

Prof Aning said the earlier the Peace Council steps in the better for the nation because the scuffle between these two institutions could affect the nation.

After leading his constituents in a demonstration against the deplorable state of roads in his constituency, the Madina legislator has been declared a suspect by the police but has escaped a couple of attempts to arrest him.

There is, therefore, currently, a battle between Parliament and the Ghana Police Service as to whether or not the MP should be arrested.

The development seems to be creating tension between the MP, Parliament and the constituents, on one side, and the Ghana Police Service, on the other side.

Reacting to this same development on 3FM's Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey, Prof Aning explained that “it is a symbolic gesture that the two power institutions are taken”.

“These institutions, when they clash, shake the foundations of this country,” he observed, suggesting that “if the National Peace Council has the gravitas, they should be doing the back door negotiations by now”.

Prof Aning warned that “it is in the interest of this nation that we find a way to minimize the tension that is generating in the country because of this issue”.

Warning to MPs

The Director at the Centre explained that MPs who make the laws for the people of Ghana cannot break the laws and hide behind the same laws.

“You cannot flout the laws and claim immunity under the same law because immunity is not sacrosanct. It goes back to the culture of impunity. This is not just Hon Sosu and it is about the nation”.

— 3news.com