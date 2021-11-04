Driver of Akumadan burnt bus grabbed

The driver of the Daewoo Grandbird KS bus, which crashed into a KIA Rhino truck that led to the death of six persons on the Akumadan-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Amoateng, has been apprehended.

The 32-year-old bus driver, turned himself in, to the Ahenkero Nkwanta Police after the accident.

He was subsequently handed over to the Akumadan Police Command on Wednesday, 3 November 2021.

The Akumadan District Police Commander (DSP) Gyasi Agyeman, told Class FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that, in his caution statement, the driver indicated that, the brakes of the vehicle failed him.

“He said that when he was approaching the Police check point, he saw the signal that the Police were stopping him and he attempted stopping but the brake failed him. Which in the process, if he had gone straight, he would have hit the barrier and maybe killed the Policemen.

“So he tried to avoid killing the Police men and unfortunately, he ran into the stationary vehicle and finally landed at the other side of the road, and the vehicle caught fire,” DSP Agyeman stated.

He further revealed that the driver escaped from the scene of the incident to his hometown, Ahenkro Kwanta where, he turned himself in, to the Police.

DSP Agyeman said: “When the vehicle caught fire, he was there, and later, he sensed danger that he might be beaten up by the people around, because he has ever seen that thing happen to a driver who knocked down a pedestrian, so he joined an ongoing vehicle and escaped to Ahenkro Kwanta.”

The driver is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.

The bus was travelling from Nandom to Kumasi with about 32 passengers aboard.

The accident occurred Tuesday morning, 2 November 2021.

Six passengers were burnt to death while 22 others sustained injuries.

The bus burst into flames after the crash by the roadside.

The Akumadan District Police Commander, DSP Gyasi Agyemang, told Class News' Elisha Adarkwah that the driver of the passenger bus was speeding and declined to stop at a police checkpoint when he was signalled to.

He said the bus rammed the towing vehicle, which had been parked about 10 metres away from the checkpoint.

Mr Gyasi said the bus caught fire from the front and about 22 of the passengers were able to run for dear life but sustained some injuries.

The six passengers were burnt beyond recognition.

—classfmonline.com