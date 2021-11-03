Accra: 13-year-old girl missing at Tabora

Dzifa Dyunie, a class three pupil of the Salvation Army Preparatory and Junior High School in Lapaz-Chantan is reported to have gone missing.

According to her guardians, the 13-year-old Dzifa Dyunie left home at Tabora in the Ga-Central Municipal of the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, October 23, 2021 and has since not returned.

Efforts by her guardians to trace her whereabouts have also proven futile.

Speaking to this portal, the guardian of the missing girl, Hajia Zuweratu Osman, said they reported the case to the Israel Police Station the same day they suspected she went missing.

She stated that she and other relatives had searched and followed several leads they got from people all to no avail.

“My family has sleepless nights. We don’t eat or do anything. We are frantically searching for Dzifa and following any lead we get, but we don’t see any good results.

"We are hoping she will be found alive and healthy,” Hajia Zuweratu Osman told this portal.

She further called on the Ghana Police Service not to relent in their efforts to search for the missing Dzifa Dyunie.

The guardians of Dzifa Dyunie are calling on the general public to help them with any information that can lead to her whereabouts.

"I am begging Ghanaians to help me look for Dzifa ...you can contact Zuweratu Osman on 0244042879/ 0266671772 or the nearest police station if you find Dzifa Dyunie," she stated.