Central East Police Command declare war on criminals after arrest of over 100 suspects in Kasoa

The Central East Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has declared war on crime-related activities in Kasoa and its surrounding areas to create safe haven for residents and commuters.

As such, over 100 suspected criminals have been arrested in a special police swoop for various offences.

In an encounter with Newsmen on Monday, the Central East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwadwo Boapea Otchere noted that the police was leaving no stone unturned in its quest to ensure people go about their activities peacefully and safely in its jurisdiction.

"We are poised to make Kasoa and its surrounding areas no go area for crime related activities as it used to be before the creation of Central East Regional Police Command.

"We have competent Police Officers and men who are up for the tasks ahead, that is to combat criminals and all crime related activities.

"Central East Police Command is made up of Two Divisional Police command at Kasoa and Millennium City.

"We also have twenty-nine (29) Police Stations and Police Post across the Region with Police SWAT and Patrol teams monitoring situations day and nights to wall off criminal activities.

"His Excellency President Akufo Addo in his wisdom created the Central East Regional Police Command because crime was becoming rampant in Kasoa and its environs thus tarnishing the image of the country to the outside world.

"We have all the needed logistics and the personnel for the task ahead. The Officer in-charge of Operations and the Anti- robbery squad are always on the move in their operational areas," he stated.

DCOP Kwadwo Boapea Otchere disclosed that the Motor Traffic and Transport Divisions (MTTD) in the Region were ensuring traffic flow on the highway and enforce adherence to road traffic regulations.

He called on the general public to assist the police service with information about suspicious activities in their areas.

"I want to assure property owners in Kasoa and its environs that the police is on the heels of Landguards who are terrorizing property owners and developers.

"It is worthy to note that those criminals are virtually leaving Central East Police Command because of the heat on them," he stated.

On the swoops that led to the arrest of the over 100 suspected criminals, the Deputy Central East Regional Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amanning disclosed that Police had intelligence about some suspected criminals who had grouped and were engaging in life threatened activities at an enclave along the Kasoa- Nyanyano highway.

According to him, officers were quickly mobilized to storm the said location where over 100 people who were engaging in unacceptable behaviours including smoking of various substances.

Others, according to ACP Oduro Amanning were engaging in prostitution among others.

"In fact what we saw them doing at the enclosed location was an eyesore. You can't imagine human beings born of a woman could engage in such horrible activities for what only God knows.

"Smoke was filling in every corner of the small room occupying over 100 people. One would ask what at all were they doing at that time of the day?

"Some of the ladies were half-naked so you can imagine what was actually going on there. We subsequently arrest them with the exhibits and would soon be prosecuted at the law Court after thorough screening and investigation," he emphasised.