03.11.2021 Social News

Exclusive Audio: "The Church is part of the state, there should be order" — Rev. Dr. Ansah

By Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh
At the beginning of this month, news broke on credible news outlets of the fourth Ekklesia Roundtable Series, which will bring government and religious stakeholders together to discuss the "The Companies Act 2019 and the Charities Bill".

Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Ansah is the Executive Director of the Kingdom Equip Network; responsible for presenting the much-discussed ERS.

Speaking to this reporter, he threw more light on the role of the church in the state and the need for order. "The Church is part of the state and does not operate in a vacuum", he said.

He added boldly that this does not mean that the state can dictate how "we worship our God".

Dr. Ansah said there is strength in Churches being seen as legal entities, as organizations are emboldened to perform customary duties and even request state assistance.

He explained that the discussions on 11th November 2021 and measures taken after will help people know the status of certain organizations labeled as "as churches".

"The scripture says, let all things be done according to order and in decency. There is room for order", Rev. Dr. Ansah postulated.

He noted that the event to be held at the Accra Ridge Church will feature across section of the state, church and media, who will gather from 9am to gain knowledge on the Companies Act 2019 and Charities bill, Church-State relations and rights and obligations.

