03.11.2021 Social News

Cocoa farmers to stage demo over implementation of pension scheme

Members of the Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association (GNACOFA) have threatened to demonstrate against government over poor implementation of the Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme.

The cocoa farmers say they are not convinced about the genuineness of the scheme's implementation even though COCOBOD has inaugurated a Board of Trustees for the scheme.

According to them, the Chairman of the association who was supposed to represent them as a member of the Board was not invited during the inauguration of the Board and, therefore, they have no faith in COCOBOD.

Addressing a press conference today in Kumasi, the President of the Association, Mr Stephenson Anane Boateng said the farmers, being the beneficiaries of the scheme, have been left out without being consulted in the scheme's implementation.

He said they are also disappointed with the way and manner the scheme's implementation is ongoing which is being done on a pilot basis instead of rolling it out nationwide for the benefit of all cocoa farmers.

Mr Anane, however, indicated that if the government fails to consult them and ensure smooth implementation of the scheme and also resolve some welfare issues with regards to farmers by December 1, 2021, they will stage a demonstration against it.

He said as part of the protest, they will not sell their cocoa beans to the government agencies and also boycott the National Farmers' Day event.

