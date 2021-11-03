ModernGhana logo
03.11.2021 Headlines

Dampare should see himself as a failure if rejected Juaben MCE nominee is not prosecuted by Monday — Former Obuasi MCE

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang has challenged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest and prosecute the rejected nominee for MCE for Juaben by Monday or count himself a failure.

The former MCE said there are enough evidence con social media to aid their case so the IGP should act same way he did in the Shata Wale and Medikal case.

According to him, the attempt by the rejected nominee to influence the Assembly Members by offering them money could be proved in court by the several videos making rounds on social media.

“Bribery is a serious crime and there are videos swirling on various platforms which can serve as evidence to prove the case in court.

“I said tell George Akuffo Dampare that the speed at which he arrested Shatta Wale and Medical and sent them to court, he should do same to this boy, he (the nominee) said it that he paid bribes to assembly members to vote for him and there is video evidence to prove it. So If it gets to Monday and there’s no any prosecution on this matter, then Dampare should see himself as a failure,” he stressed.

Speaking on Kumasi based Abusua FM, Mr. Ofori Agyemang believes the Akuffo Dampare’s hard work will be in vain if he fails to immediately arraign the nominee before court.

“It was inappropriate for the nominee to publicly declare that he bribed some of the assembly members to endorse him prior to the confirmation process,” he stressed.

The former MCE is not the only one to have called out the IGP to initiate the arrest and prosecution of Mr. Sarfo Kantanka.

But Mr. Ofori Agyemang goes further to state that all the alleged bribe receivers who are as guilty as the giver must also be arrested and prosecuted.

James Appiakorang
News Contributor

