03.11.2021 Social News

30year-old man arrested for allegedly bonking mentally-ill woman

30year-old man arrested for allegedly bonking mentally-ill woman
A 30-year-old man, Emmanuel Kusorgbor, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman suffering from mental illness.

Police in the Akatsi District in the Volta Region say, the suspect, popularly known as 'Sir', sneaked into the room of the woman at about 1:30 pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021, and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

He is reported to have scaled the wall of the house after sensing danger from relatives of the victim.

The suspect was arrested on Friday, October 29, 2021, after a medical report confirmed that the victim, was sexually assaulted.

Volta Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Efia Tenge, told Citi News the suspect will be put before the Akatsi Magistrate Court on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

“The suspect was caught in the act by a member of the woman’s family, who reported him to the police. The Police issued a medical form to the family for the woman to be sent to the hospital. The suspect was subsequently arrested and has been taken through due process and will be arraigned tomorrow [Thursday].

citinews

