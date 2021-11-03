Francis Xavier-Sosu dragged to court

The Ghana Police Service has served the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu with criminal summons as it drags the lawmaker to court.

The security agency since Monday, October 25, 2021, has been pursuing the MP after he led a demonstration that saw his constituents blocking roads and burning tyres.

Police has been finding it difficult to question the MP who is being protected by privileges enjoyed by parliamentarians.

But the Director General, External Affairs of the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori has disclosed that the police has officially charged Francis Xavier-Sosu.

“The Police has obtained a criminal summons and has been duly served for him to appear in court on November 8…as we enumerated the charges includes obstructing the highway, causing damage to public property,” ACP Kwasi Ofori has revealed as quoted by 3news.com.

As reported by Modernghana News on Tuesday, Francis Xavier-Sosu has denied all allegations against him.

According to him, the attempts by the police to have him arrested is just a plan to divert the attention of the public from the bad roads.

“That any allegation of the Police about my involvement in an unlawful blockade of road and destruction of public property is false and an afterthought carefully manufactured by the police to shift the attention of the people of Ghana from the key issues of bad roads raised by our protest and demonstration,” the Madina MP said in a statement.