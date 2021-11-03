I want to create more jobs to tackle unemployment and reduce crime in the country – Tobinco

Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I

Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, says Ghana’s unemployment situation drives him to create more jobs.

Elder Nana Samuel Amo Tobbin I who owns Atinka Media Village, Abii National Savings and Loans, Toblues Company limited, Entance Pharmaceutical Limited, Entance University Hospital, Entrance University, Priority Insurance, DorEvents center etc said he is also worried about Ghana's unemployment situation.

Tobinco made this statement in an interview with host of Atinka TV’s 'Ghana Nie' programme, Ekourba Gyasi.

According to him, left to himself and his family he would not have created all those jobs.

He maintained that creating jobs will reduce the rate at which people depend on the well to do in public.

“Ghana’s unemployment situation drives me to create more jobs. If there are enough jobs in the country, I believe the level of crime and other social vices will reduce drastically. This is why I want to even create more jobs,” Tobinco added.

Recently, The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta while speaking at a graduation ceremony at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), urged fresh graduates from the various tertiary institutions to find innovative ways of becoming entrepreneurs.

According to him, that is the only way the rising unemployment rate in the country can be reduced.

He added that government is structuring its budget to focus on how to support the youth to create their own jobs.

“That payroll is full because we are spending some 60% of our revenue on remunerating some 650,000 people. That is not sustainable. You have the skills set to be able to do what you have to do. Our responsibility as a government is to create the environment and the macro stability, currency stability and ensure that you have access to the relevant skills and financing,” Ken Ofori-Atta added.

