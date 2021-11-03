LGBTQ+ debate: It's bad, don't tolerate it — Tobinco boss urges the youth

The Group Chairman for the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Samuel Amo Tobbin has cautioned the youth against activities of the Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI).

Nana Amo Tobbin, who is also a Church of Pentecost Elder, becomes the first renowned businessman to add his voice to the raging debate regarding the passage of the anti-gay bill currently before Parliament.

According to the anti-gay bill, people of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”

The anti gay bill also proposes that a person who, by use of media, technological platform, technological account or any other means, produces, procures, markets, broadcasts, disseminates, publishes or distributes a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, or a person uses an electronic device, the Internet service, a film, or any other device capable of electronic storage or transmission to produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publishes or distribute a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than ten years.

Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka TV’s 'Ghana Nie' programme, Group Chair for the Tobinco group, Elder Nana Samuel Amo Tobbin explained that the issue of LGBTQ, which has been in existence for a long time is against procreation.

He noted that the act distorts procreation and it seeks to end the human race.

“I applaud the Chairman for the Pentecost on their stance on the LGBTQ, I believe it’s a very bad practice which does not need to be tolerated,” the Tobinco boss added.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo says he does not feel pressured by the ongoing debates with respect to the passage of the Promotion Of Proper Human Sexual Rights And Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021’.

“I don’t feel pressured, we are talking about public opinion, we are talking about legitimate process that is being used. What I would hope for is that the debate itself will be civil and that we would recognize the need to be civil and that we would recognize the need to be tolerant of each other even when there are opposing views..,” Akufo Addo added.

---Atinkaonline.com