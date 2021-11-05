If you dangerously allow LGBTQI+ in Ghana, take Navrongo out — Paramount Chief warn Ghanaian leaders

Paramount Chief of Navrongo Traditional Council,Pe Asagepare Balinia Adda II

The Paramount Chief of Navrongo Traditional Council in the Kasena-Nankana Municipal Assembly of the Upper East Region of Ghana, Pe Asagepare Balinia Adda II, has reiterated the position of his traditional council on the raging discussions on the LGBTQI+ legislation.

He said the practice of LGBTQI+ will never find its way into Navrongo as far as the traditions and customs strongly abhor such acts.

He made the statement when he received old Navascans at the forecourt of his Palace in Navrongo to formally announce a homecoming celebration of the 60th anniversary of the school in Navrongo.

The delegation comprised current and various generations of former students of Navrongo Secondary School, now Navrongo Senior High School.

Speaking on behalf of his subjects at the forecourt of his Palace, Pe Asagepare Balinia Adda II started with a welcome statement to the delegation for coming to his Palace.

He further commended them for the laudable initiative of a homecoming celebration.

"Navasco started from Navrongo," he said, speaking through his linguist. "It is not only natives of Navrongo who are meant to attend Navasco. This makes Navasco special to Navrongo. As such, the name of Navasco must not be dragged into the mud. Ladies present here, I mean, any of the students present here - but emphatically female students, here - anyone who makes a score of 8 As in a chain in their final year exams, stands to receive the Chief's Pecuniary Award of GHS2,000."

Pe Asagepare Balinia Adda II speech was briefly interrupted with a thunderous clap mainly from current students of the school, who formed part of the delegation; when he reaffirmed the pecuniary award scheme for best examination performance, in his speech.

Continuing, the chief stated, "Currently, I am bothered by something going on in Ghana today. In some foreign cultures, polygamy is viewed as satanic.

"In such lands, it is not permissible for a man to marry two or more wives. Yet, these people want us to legislate same-sex marriage in Ghana. If it is accepted in other jurisdictions in Ghana, I have no problem with it. But we the people of Navrongo don't welcome such marriage in our society," he said, strongly.

His statement, again, drew roaring public applause, confirming the people's endorsement of his statement of the exemption of Navrongo from any legislation enforcement of same-sex marriage in Ghana.

According to the chief, Navrongo is a laid back conservative society. He added that same-sex marriage does not appear as an immediate concern of priority; and largely view such issues as a foreign imposition that cannot be allowed in Ghana.