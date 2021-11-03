Fix Manso roads demo hits government

Listen to article

Residents of Manso in the Amansie South District have held a massive demonstration in the area to protest the bad nature of their roads.

According to them, they voted for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 and 2020 general elections after promising to tar the road for them when he wins power.

They said nothing has been done since 2016 NPP won power.

The demonstrators, mainly youthful, were all clad in red and held placards with inscriptions like: “FIX MANSO ROADS NOW,” Nana Addo remember your promise, We are also Ghanaians, fix our roads now,” among others.

Some of the demonstrators told ModernGhana News that the people of Manso Adubia has been deceived for far too long and they can no longer be patient.

According to them, the road has been given to a contractor but work has not started since 2016.

“Our roads are full of potholes and dust. We are very frustrated and tired so the government must immediately repair them, otherwise, we may end up losing our lives due to the poor nature of the roads.

“This is a gold-mining community and we are also transport timbers, all on this road. When it rains, the roads become unmotorable; the government should come to our aid,” they appealed.

Some also said, “while people in other areas of the country breathe fresh air, we breath dust and you can imagine the outbreak of diseases soon to hit our township.”