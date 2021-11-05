Use your PhD wisdom to deal with stomach pastors, arrogant politicians — Reverend Obotuo to IGP

Listen to article

Founder and leader of In Him Is Life Church International located at Kumasi Abrepo in the Ashanti Region, Rev Isaac Opoku, aka Osofo Obotuo says it is now time for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare go after pastors who have allowed their stomachs to control their reasoning.

He said IGP who has so far received massive commendations from the public should use his PhD degree knowledge and wisdom to arrest suspicious elements in the priesthood for sanity to prevail.

The man of God noted that there are several people parading as men of God deceiving the unsuspecting public including sleeping with married women.

Making the call through a post on his Facebook, Rev Isaac Opoku commended the IGP for his recent move to arrest some pastors whose actions are creating a credibility crisis for the clergy.

According to him, out of hunger, many youths have turned themselves into pastors, using all forms of criminal ways to dupe the unsuspecting public.

It is against this background that for the past ten months he has been using Kofi Television to speak against false prophecy and why Ghanaians must condemn it.

Rev Obotuo conceded that prophecy does exist however the way certain pastors go public with their prophecies tend to undermine the sanctity of the priesthood.

Calling for action to discourage false prophecies in the country, Rev Isaac Opoku cited Rwanda and other advanced countries that have banned over 7000 pastors whose conduct tends to violate the scriptural principles.

The man of God indicated that after banning such alleged fake pastors, Rwanda's economy continues to grow.

Rev Obotuo's major worries he said is that the so-called pastors fail to provide solutions to their poor congregation yet find it appropriate to always prophesy doom on innocent rich men, public officials, and individuals apparently to extort monies to enrich themselves.

Having commended the Inspector General of Police for his bold decision to arrest suspicious pastors, the outspoken pastor urged Dr. Dampare to switch gears to what he said lazy disobedient young politicians who resort to personal attacks especially during elections.

Rev Isaac Opoku hinted that there are certain politicians who have not made any impact in the country, yet out of political expediency, resort to vitriolic attacks and dangerous utterances that have tendency to create fratricidal violence during election periods.

To reverse the trend, the man of God passionately appealed to the IGP to arrest such political bad nuts for the sake of the peace, unity and political stability Ghanaians are enjoying.