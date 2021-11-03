ModernGhana logo
03.11.2021 Social News

Unemployed Graduate Network formed to fight for jobs

The unemployment situation in the country has forced some graduates to regroup under the name Unemployed Graduates Networks to amplify the plights of graduates.

The network is to bring to light the plight of graduates from the various tertiary institutions in the country.

The announcement of the formation of the network was made in a statement dated November 3, 2021 and signed by its President, Selorm Kwame Dzramado in Accra.

According to the statement, every year thousands of graduates are churned out from the four walls of institutions of higher learning without readily available jobs or opportunities to establish themselves.

“Even if jobs and opportunities were available only a selected few from a privileged background or connected to the governing class get such opportunities,” the statement contended.

The statement said it has become fashionable every year for young productive men and women to graduate from the universities, polytechnics, nursing training colleges, colleges of education among others, and engage in a suffering scheme called National Service for a year, only to be asked to go home and idle.

The group said its objective is to partner the government, private sector and other agencies to find lasting solutions to the unemployment situation in the country.

--- Classfmonline.com

