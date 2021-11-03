ModernGhana logo
Great questions from Ashesi students make them better at selling govt’s digitalisation drive than the average NPP party loyalists– IMANI boss

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has opined that it is likely students of Ashesi University will do better in selling the digitalisation agenda of the ruling government than loyalists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His comment follows the questions and inputs of students of the globally renowned tertiary institution during the lecture on digitalisation delivered by vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

“A briĺliant lecture it was at Ashesi- great questions from students. I have a feeling Ashesi students are better at selling the govt's digitilisation drive than the average NPP party loyalists,” Franklin Cudjoe said in a Twitter post after the lecture.

The post continues, “Or party folks are scared they will be marked for 'death' when they praise Bawumia's digital efforts ahead of what might be a stormy succession race? Well, I am far removed from the madness of politics, so I will listen to Bawumia's next lecture when he invites me again.”

In other posts, Franklin Cudjoe noted that he believes Vice President Dr. Bawumia is handling government's digitalisation agenda with so much passion and focus.

Despite insisting that there are great transformations taking place, the IMANI Africa boss notes that more should be done in terms of transparency in the procurement processes for acquiring some of the digital solutions.

