ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.11.2021 Social News

"Stop urinating in gutters, they're not your washrooms" – Sanitation Minister to Ghanaian men

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has entreated people who urinate in open drains to stop the practice.

She said "gutters are not their washrooms".

The minister, who wants an end to this attitude, noted that "there are generations in Ghana who think urinating anywhere, anytime is their right” but added: “It's wrong and we must all speak against this.”

"There are people who sit in very posh cars, they park anywhere, anyhow and urinate...and that must stop," she added.

"We should change our attitudes," she said.

The minister was speaking at the Mole XXXII WASH Conference held at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region on the theme: "Repositioning the WASH sector for emergency response and sustainable development".

She called on Ghanaians, especially parents, to ensure their children do not urinate in open sewers because it is wrong.

She also appealed to illegal small-scale miners (galamseyers) to stop their activities because they are destroying surface waters.

She wants Ghanaians to be bold and speak out when they see water bodies being destroyed by illegal mining activities.

---Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
“I might be an underdog but will prove them wrong on December 11” – Richard Commey
03.11.2021 | Social News
Great questions from Ashesi students make them better at selling govt’s digitalisation drive than the average NPP party loyalists– IMANI boss
03.11.2021 | Social News
Court dismissed beautician's appeal in nude pictures case
03.11.2021 | Social News
Court orders NAM 1, two others to appear on November 4
03.11.2021 | Social News
AMA arrests Cesspit truck driver for dislodging faecal sludge into Odaw river
03.11.2021 | Social News
Police chase Akomadan bus driver
03.11.2021 | Social News
Do better with transparency in procurement of the digital solutions – Franklin Cudjoe to Bawumia
03.11.2021 | Social News
Ghana Law School Village to be ready for use in May 2023 — Contractors
03.11.2021 | Social News
We will work hard and be exceptional - Dampare promises
03.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line