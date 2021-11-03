"Stop urinating in gutters, they're not your washrooms" – Sanitation Minister to Ghanaian men

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has entreated people who urinate in open drains to stop the practice.

She said "gutters are not their washrooms".

The minister, who wants an end to this attitude, noted that "there are generations in Ghana who think urinating anywhere, anytime is their right” but added: “It's wrong and we must all speak against this.”

"There are people who sit in very posh cars, they park anywhere, anyhow and urinate...and that must stop," she added.

"We should change our attitudes," she said.

The minister was speaking at the Mole XXXII WASH Conference held at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region on the theme: "Repositioning the WASH sector for emergency response and sustainable development".

She called on Ghanaians, especially parents, to ensure their children do not urinate in open sewers because it is wrong.

She also appealed to illegal small-scale miners (galamseyers) to stop their activities because they are destroying surface waters.

She wants Ghanaians to be bold and speak out when they see water bodies being destroyed by illegal mining activities.

---Classfmonline.com