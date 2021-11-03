ModernGhana logo
03.11.2021 Social News

Police chase Akomadan bus driver

The police are on a manhunt for the driver of the Daewoo Grandbird KS bus with registration number GT 4215 – 17, which crashed into a KIA Rhino truck with a registration number GB 6983 –12 that led to the death of six persons on the Akumadan-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, 2 November 2021.

The bus was travelling from Nandom to Kumasi with about 32 passengers aboard.

Six passengers were burnt to death while 22 others sustained injuries.

The bus burst into flames after the crash by the roadside.

The Akumadan District Police Commander, DSP Gyasi Agyemang, told Class News' Elisha Adarkwah that the driver of the passenger bus was speeding and declined to stop at a police checkpoint when he was signalled to.

He said the bus rammed the towing vehicle, which had been parked about 10 metres away from the checkpoint.

Mr Gyasi said the bus caught fire from the front and about 22 of the passengers were able to run for dear life but sustained some injuries.

The six passengers were burnt beyond recognition.

---classfmonline.com

