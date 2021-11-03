ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.11.2021 Social News

Do better with transparency in procurement of the digital solutions – Franklin Cudjoe to Bawumia

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Do better with transparency in procurement of the digital solutions – Franklin Cudjoe to Bawumia
Listen to article

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has commended Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his passion and focus for digitalisation but insists there must be more transparency in the procurement of some of the digital solutions.

The Vice President on Tuesday, gave a lecture on the theme “Transforming an economy through digitalization: The Ghana story,” at the Ashesi University.

Present at the lecture, Franklin Cudjoe was impressed with the presentation and has praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“This is one time when command control gets results. A brilliant lecture it was at Ashesi-great questions from students. Bawumia is handling the government’s digitilisation agenda with so much passion and focus,” the IMANI Africa President said in a post on his Twitter page after the lecture.

According to Franklin Cudjoe, the digitalisation agenda of the government is birthing so many good things. However, he notes that more in terms of transparency should be made.

“…there are great transformations no doubt, but certainly could be better with transparent procurement processes for acquiring some of the digital solutions,” the post on the IMANI Africa president’s Twitter adds.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
“I might be an underdog but will prove them wrong on December 11” – Richard Commey
03.11.2021 | Social News
Court dismissed beautician's appeal in nude pictures case
03.11.2021 | Social News
Court orders NAM 1, two others to appear on November 4
03.11.2021 | Social News
AMA arrests Cesspit truck driver for dislodging faecal sludge into Odaw river
03.11.2021 | Social News
"Stop urinating in gutters, they're not your washrooms" – Sanitation Minister to Ghanaian men
03.11.2021 | Social News
Police chase Akomadan bus driver
03.11.2021 | Social News
Ghana Law School Village to be ready for use in May 2023 — Contractors
03.11.2021 | Social News
We will work hard and be exceptional - Dampare promises
03.11.2021 | Social News
NIA to open Regional, District offices today
03.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line