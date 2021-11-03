Do better with transparency in procurement of the digital solutions – Franklin Cudjoe to Bawumia

Listen to article

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has commended Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his passion and focus for digitalisation but insists there must be more transparency in the procurement of some of the digital solutions.

The Vice President on Tuesday, gave a lecture on the theme “Transforming an economy through digitalization: The Ghana story,” at the Ashesi University.

Present at the lecture, Franklin Cudjoe was impressed with the presentation and has praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“This is one time when command control gets results. A brilliant lecture it was at Ashesi-great questions from students. Bawumia is handling the government’s digitilisation agenda with so much passion and focus,” the IMANI Africa President said in a post on his Twitter page after the lecture.

According to Franklin Cudjoe, the digitalisation agenda of the government is birthing so many good things. However, he notes that more in terms of transparency should be made.

“…there are great transformations no doubt, but certainly could be better with transparent procurement processes for acquiring some of the digital solutions,” the post on the IMANI Africa president’s Twitter adds.