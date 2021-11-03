Ghana Law School Village to be ready for use in May 2023 — Contractors

Joberg Ghana Limited, the contractors working on the Ghana Law School Village project says the facility will be ready for use in May 2023.

Mr Joseph Marteye, the Chief Executive Officer of the construction firm, said work on the substructure of the project was 70 per cent complete and that in 24 months lecture halls and ancillary facilities would be fixed for use.

The first phase of the project, estimated at 4million-dollars, will accommodate about 2,500 law students and administrative staff of the School of Law.

During a tour of the site on Tuesday, Mr Marteye assured of keeping to the work schedule and appealed to the School to also honour its part of the agreement.

Mr Kwesi Prempeh-Eck, Director of the School, said focus was on the lecture halls and administration block.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for commencement of work on the project in May, this year.

Some 499 prospective law students were denied admission despite attaining the 50 per cent threshold in the Ghana Legal Council (GLC) examinations.

The denial was said to be due to lack of space in the School.

