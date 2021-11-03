ModernGhana logo
We will work hard and be exceptional - Dampare promises

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Tuesday received 20 motorbikes with helmets from Justmoh Construction Limited to aid the work of the Police Service.

The items valued GH¢257,301 are to beef up Police Patrol visibility in communities in the country.

The IGP commended the Company for its interest in the work of the Police and restated the commitment of the Service to ensure the peace and security of the country, stressing, “we will work hard and be exceptional.”

Dr Dampare lauded the company for tarring the entire Ghana Police headquarters and the Ghana Police Training School at Tesano, saying, the two places now looked exceptionally good.

Mr Justice Kwadwo Ofosu Amoh, Chief Executive Officer of Justmoh Construction, said his firm had noticed the good work of the Police, thus, the decision to lend a hand to assist in community patrols.

“We have been in existence for the past 30 years in road construction and we appreciate the work of the Police in ensuring a safe environment within the business community,” he said.

Justmoh Construction Limited is a market leader in the construction of Civil Engineering Infrastructure in Roads/ Highways, Airports, Ports and Harbors, and Commercial / Residential buildings and has over 400 employees.

GNA

