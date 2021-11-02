Bawumia charges the youth to take more advantage of Ghana's digital revolution

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the vibrant youth of the country to take more advantage of the digital revolution government is undertaking.

The Ghanaian economy has undergone significant digital transformation over the past four years, with many technological innovations and e-commerce springing up.

Delivering a public lecture at the Ashesi University Tuesday evening on the impact of digitization on the Ghanaian economy, Dr. Bawumia said digitization is a youth revolution, which presents huge prospects for the brilliant Ghanaian youth in terms of job creation, and also to enable them contribute more to the development of the nation.

"The digital revolution is a youth driven revolution. It is your revolution," Dr. Bawumia said.

He continued, "There is a growing body of empirical evidence that illustrates the capacity of digital technology to create jobs, significantly boost productivity, increase income and support wealth creation.

"I am excited about the prospects of the nation we are building, the brilliant minds being nurtured who are contributing towards this vision and I look forward to all of you playing a role in making our nation great and strong."

Dr. Bawumia noted that the obvious digitizatipn progress government has made in the areas of unique biometric national identication system, digital address system, mobile money interoperability, digitization of many government services, among others, is only work in progress, and more is being done with the youth in mind and, and to be the driving force.

"Having put together these large databases as a result of digitization, our focus would now turn inter alia to data analytics through big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning to provide solutions to many challenges we face.

"We will leverage on the progress we have made with digitalization to drive innovation for the youth."

He stressed, "We are not yet where we want to be, but we have made a great start and there is a lot more to come. There is also more to be done to embed these major digital reforms in the everyday lives of Ghanaians as adoption and usage of digital technology increases.

"We have put in place new systems and we should all commit to adopt them and utilize them for maximum impact in the coming years."