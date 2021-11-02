Special Prosecutor goes after Juaben MCE nominee over bribery allegation

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has served notice it will get to the bottom of alleged bribery of assemblymembers by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for Asante Juaben.

The nominee, Mr. Alex Sarfo Kantanka was captured in a video on Monday, November 1, 2021, demanding a refund of monies he paid to some assembly members prior to the second round of the election for his confirmation.

With the attention of the Office of the Special Prosecutor drawn to the issue, it has revealed that it is interested in the matter and has started an investigation.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has therefore extended an invitation to the embattled Juaben MCE nominee for questioning.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and corruption related offences (especially corruption and intimidation in respect of a public election) in relation to your nomination and confirmation or otherwise as the Municipal Chief Executive of Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

“The OSP considers you a person necessary for the investigations, You ate directed to attend, in person, the offices of the OSP at 6 Haile Selassie Avenue, South Ridge Accra GA-079-0906 on Tuesday 9 November 2021 at 2:30 in the afternoon for interviewing,” a release from the Special Prosecutor signed by Kissi Agyebeng has said.

It adds that Mr Alex Sarfo Kantanka can attend to the invitation with a counsel of his choice.

Below is the full statement from the Special Prosecutor: