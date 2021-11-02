C/R: Court issues bench warrant for the arrest of NPP Women’s Organizer of Twifo-Atimoakwa

The Twifo-Atimoakwa District Magistrate Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Women’s Organizer for Twifo-Atimoakwa Constituency in the Central Region, Angelina Nyarkoa.

The Magistrate Court presided over by His Lordship Maxwell Ofori Kpodo, issued the warrant for the arrest of the NPP’s Women’s Organizer who is also the Constituency Coordinator for the National School Feeding Programme after failing to appear before the court on several occasions.

Accra 100.5 FM’s Central Regional correspondent, Nana Kwaku Sarpong reported that the NPP’s Women’s Organizer has allegedly squandered money meant for the payment of some National School Feeding Programme caterers in the Constituency.

The report said Madam Nyarkoa during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the government’s decision to provide free hot meals for school children in the Constituency engaged the caterers to provide the service to school children.

He explained that Madam Nyarkoa collected the Mobile Money (Momo) account numbers of the caterers under the pretext of paying them through their Momo accounts but failed to do so since 2019.

It against this background that the caterers took the matter of non-payment of the funds to the court.

—Classfmonline.com