ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.11.2021 Social News

10,000 more CCTV cameras to be installed – National Security Minister

10,000 more CCTV cameras to be installed – National Security Minister
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Government has announced plans to install some 10,000 more CCTV cameras across the length and breadth of the country in phase 2 of the ongoing Integrated National Security Communications Enhancement Project (Alpha Project).

The project is to enhance the operational efficiencies of the security and intelligence agencies of the country.

The first phase of the project, which started in 2012 saw about 800 CCTV cameras installed in areas such as Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and some critical border areas like Aflao, Elubo and Paga.

The first phase of the project, according to Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah was highly successful as it enhanced the communications of the various agencies and assisted to detect crime, road infractions among others.

Responding to a question filed by MP for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu on the status of the project, Mr Kan Dapaah told Parliament today, Tuesday, 2 November 2021 that the second phase of the project which commenced in January this year is seeking to install some 10,000 more cameras while extending cellular networks to every district across the country.

He also disclosed that 432 out of 900 Police stations across the country will also be catered for in the project while the others will be catered for in subsequent phases.

—Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
C/R: Court issues bench warrant for the arrest of NPP Women’s Organizer of Twifo-Atimoakwa
02.11.2021 | Social News
Arrest bribe taking Assembly members in Juaben MCE nominee confirmation saga – GII
02.11.2021 | Social News
Treason trial: Court admits audiovisual recordings into evidence despite defense lawyers objection
02.11.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: Laboratory Scientist raises concern over unpaid allowances promised frontline healthcare workers
02.11.2021 | Social News
Global MIL Week: GIJ organizes workshop for youth leaders in Kumasi
02.11.2021 | Social News
Akomadan: 6 passengers burnt to ashes in another bus accident
02.11.2021 | Social News
Juaben MCE nominee politically immature – NPP communicator
02.11.2021 | Social News
A good number of lawyers are unhappy with the posture of GLC but are afraid to talk — Nana Obiri Boahen
02.11.2021 | Social News
Security analyst lauds Ghana Police for active social media updates
02.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line