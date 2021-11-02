Akufo-Addo charge drivers to drive safely to reduce spate of road accidents

The President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged road users, especially drivers to endeavour to drive safely to help reduce the increasing number of road accidents in the country.

His call on road users is coming on the back of two gory accidents in the last 24 hours.

As reported by Modernghana News earlier today, a gory accident on the Offinso-Akomadan highway in the Ashanti Region has left at least six people burnt to death.

With the attention of President Akufo-Addo drawn to the latest accident, he has extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“I have learnt with considerable sadness of the tragic accident, at Akomadan, that has claimed the lives of some 30 people in the early hours of this morning. I extend my condolences to families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” a post on the Twitter page of the President has said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the same media, has urged drivers to at all times drive safely to help curb what has over the years become a real deadly menace.

“I continue to urge all road users, especially our drivers, to drive safely always, and help reduce the spate of road accidents in the country,” the post on the Twitter page of President Akufo-Addo adds.

Besides the six people that died from today’s accident, 22 others have been hospitalised.

According to The Akomadan District Police Commander, DSP Gyasi Agyeman, the accident occurred when a bus carrying over 30 individuals clashed with a parked Kia Rhyno Towing car at Akomadan forest.