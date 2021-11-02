Xavier-Sosu hiding under Parliament's protection makes the House a place of lawless people — Prof Oduro Osafo

Governance Expert Prof Oduro Osafo says the refusal of Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu to respond to the invitation of Ghana Police is “validating a certain sense of lawlessness.”

According to him, for people to be assumed to break the law and claim immunity through Parliament makes the House a place of lawless people.

“If someone accuses you of breaking a law here, and you said I have immunity from Parliament so I won't come. If someone knocks down a person with a car, and says to hell with you, am going to Parliament. You can choose to come there.

“By these, we will make Parliament like a place for people who break the law and go and hide there. Is that what we are trying to say?” he noted.

Prof Osafo was sharing his view on the ongoing misunderstanding between the Ghana Police and Madina MP.

The young MP was invited by the police to answer some questions regarding the misconduct of demonstrators during the “fix our roads demo” which was organized by the MP.

The invitation followed a failed attempt by the police to arrest him on the day of the demonstration. Subsequently, the police failed again on Sunday when they stormed the MP’s church in a bid to arrest him.

Acting Director for Police Public Affairs Unit, ACP Kwesi Ofori has advised Hon. Xavier-Sosu to honourably avail himself for question or they will seek an order from the court to compel him.

In all of these, the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin said the Madina MP is going nowhere.

But Prof Osafo speaking to Peace FM’s Kwame Sefa Kai on Kokorokoo said “I am appealing to the conscience of his faith to avail himself to the police invitation.

“My brother is a believer, we are all asked to submit to every law in the country, so if the interpretation of the law as given by Kwesi Ofori is right, then I will appeal to my brother, he should do the honorable thing. It won’t spoil anything."