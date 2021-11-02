ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo saddened by Akomadan accident; mourns burnt victims

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his condolences to the families of the deceased victims of the accident that happened on the Offinso-Akomadan highway in the Ashanti Region.

Although the President is in Glasgow for the 2021 COP 26 summit, he is keeping tabs of developments back home and has learned of the accident that has left several others injured.

In a post on his Twitter page, President Akufo-Addo says he is saddened by the news of the accident.

“I have learnt with considerable sadness of the tragic accident, at Akomadan, that has claimed the lives of some 30 people in the early hours of this morning. I extend my condolences to families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the post on the Twitter page of president Akufo-Addo reads.

A gory accident on the Offinso-Akomadan highway in the Ashanti Region has left at least six people burnt to death, on Tuesday, November 2 in yet another accident.

The Akomadan District Police Commander, DSP Gyasi Agyeman has revealed that a bus carrying over 30 individuals clashed into a parked Kia Rhyno Towing car at Akomadan forest.

He added that 22 persons were rescued when the car rammed into the stationary truck on the road.

Others who managed to escape with various degrees of burns have been rushed to Hospital.

