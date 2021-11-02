ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.11.2021 Social News

Treason trial: Court admits audiovisual recordings into evidence despite defense lawyers objection

Treason trial: Court admits audiovisual recordings into evidence despite defense lawyers objection
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The High Court has overruled objections raised by lawyers of accused persons in the Alajo coup plotters case and gone ahead to admit a hard drive containing audiovisual recordings of activities of the alleged coup plotters.

The lawyers of the accused persons at a hearing on Monday grounded their objections on the originality, authenticity, and relevance of the recordings, as well as breach of the accused person’s right to privacy.

But the court ruled that the said recordings have passed the admissibility test, as such are admissible.

The court exercised its discretion under Article 18 of the Constitution to admit the secretly recorded audio and videos since, it says, the matter is in the public interest relative to the seriousness of the charges.

Consequently, Justice Serwa Botwe’s three-panel Court has gone ahead to admit the recordings into evidence.

The Ghana Police Service completed its investigations into the case of an alleged plot to throw the country into a state of instability by a group of people.

According to the case by the state, the accused persons had plotted to destabilize the state and topple the government.

Ten persons including three civilians, six military personnel and a senior police officer faced charges of treason felony and conspiracy to commit treason felony.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
COVID-19: Laboratory Scientist raises concern over unpaid allowances promised frontline healthcare workers
02.11.2021 | Social News
Global MIL Week: GIJ organizes workshop for youth leaders in Kumasi
02.11.2021 | Social News
Akomadan: 6 passengers burnt to ashes in another bus accident
02.11.2021 | Social News
Juaben MCE nominee politically immature – NPP communicator
02.11.2021 | Social News
A good number of lawyers are unhappy with the posture of GLC but are afraid to talk — Nana Obiri Boahen
02.11.2021 | Social News
Security analyst lauds Ghana Police for active social media updates
02.11.2021 | Social News
Don’t sit at home waiting for gov’t jobs; create one – Adu Boahen to youth
02.11.2021 | Social News
Funny Face granted GH¢20,000 bail after threatening to kill ex-wife
02.11.2021 | Social News
Parliament should’ve engaged AG over law school admission brouhaha – Prof. Abotsi
02.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line