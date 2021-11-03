Kumasi Academy Old Students Association in USA hands over ultra-modern toilet facility to alma mater

The alumni Association of the Kumasi Academy branch based in the USA has constructed a 12-seater ultra-modern toilet facility for the school at Asokore Mampong in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on behalf of the president of the group, Mr. Kwame Boafo, Communications Director of the Association in his speech said the reason behind the new toilet facility is part of the old student's commitment towards efforts to address the sanitation issues at the school.

“I am hopeful that this project will go a long way to improve sanitation and add value to your educational lives in this reputable school.

“Education is a mutual responsibility, and the government alone can’t carry it so we’ll do our best to help the school achieve its glories.

“We all have a role to play and presenting this project to the school is the right thing to do so I am urging all the old students in this school to come together to improve the standard of teaching and learning in this school”, he said.

The facility comes with twelve toilet cubicles, three wall-mount flush-valve urinals and six hand wash sink with cabinet.

This facility was made possible by significant sacrifices, support, and contributions of Kumasi Academy Old Students in the USA, (KUMACA USA).

He thanked the entire Old Students in the USA who contributed towards this facility and made this building possible, The Executive members of KUMACA USA.

"A special thank you to Dr. Kwame Bawuah Edusei, an old student and Ghana's former ambassador to the USA who was our highest contributor for his dedication and commitment, calling on more people to contribute towards other projects that they have planned," he stated.

The headmaster of the school, Mr. Samuel Gato commended the association for the kind gesture and promised to take good care of the project.

He called on philanthropists and government to come to the aid of the school with classroom furniture.

“We are pleading with the government to assist the school with furniture although we have written to the free SHS secretariat and the Ghana Education Service, they are yet to come to the rescue of the school.

“Our internal roads are really in a bad state, and we are again calling on the government to fix our roads for us”, he disclosed.