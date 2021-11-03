Cultivate habit of savings to enhance personal development — Economist

Mr Appiah Agyarko, an Economist and General Manager for the Ebenezer Cooperative Credit Union based in Techiman has urged Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of savings so as to enhance personal development.

Mr Agyarko noted that Ghanaians have the spirit of savings but over the years that habit of saving has diminished.

He noted that one of the factors that bring about economic hardship is poor financial capacity for personal development among others.

Mr Agyarko in an interview with this reporter on Monday at Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital explained that most people could not sustain themselves in life, be it in business, farming or cooperate activities due to their inability to save.

He described savings as one the ways one could rely on to become financially independent and achieve greater heights.

He noted that cooperative unions are aimed at helping people at the grass root level such as farmers, traders and other entities save their earnings with them so they could make good use of them in future.

According to Mr Agyarko cooperative unions such as the Ebenezer Cooperative Credit Union since its inception in 1995 has been able to develop over 16,000 members of the union through their savings and about 40 percent of the membership could now boost of their own businesses and self-built residential accommodations to live.

He mentioned that women empowerment is one of the core mandates of the union and it has been able to empower women with loan facilities from the union to go into businesses such as trading and expansion.

In addition, the union has acquired a “Union Village” at Tumia near Techiman through an inspirational project from the Irish League of Credit Unions based in Ireland. The union has again acquired lands that would be allocated to members based on their savings.

Mr Agyarko indicated that most women including madam Elizabeth Eva Dwamena, a renowned business entrepreneur in the Techiman Municipality could now stand on their own and take responsibilities such as paying of children school fees and performing core social duties without the support of husbands or family members.

Mr Agyarko further explained that since the union was basically for women empowerment it has instituted a product dubbed “Women in Development Facility” geared at providing loans to women at cheaper and lower rates.

This, he said had over the years strengthened women economically to support their immediate families in times of need.

Mr Agyarko underscored the need for people to save with cooperative unions because they would never lose their funds, indicating that the unions have a “deposit guaranteed scheme” that consist of a pool where a portion of the accrued profit of every member union is kept to sustain an affected union or member.

He urged new and existing members to continue to save with unions as they were the only financial organizations to sustain their lives.