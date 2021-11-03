Take road safety as shared responsibility — Bono East MTTD Commander

Chief Superintendent of Police Mr. Daniel Oppong Asirifi, Commanding Officer for Bono East Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has reiterated the need for all road users to see road safety as a shared responsibility and comply with road traffic regulations to save lives.

Mr Asirifi noted that road users including pedestrians and drivers must be responsible on the road by complying with road regulations.

Mr Asirifi underscored the need for divers to comply and obey road signs and speed limits among others to avoid road crashes.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter on Monday at Techiman, the Bono East Regional Capital, he recounted an accident that occurred during the weekend in Tanoso near Techiman involving one 55-year-old Kwodwo Meriku a pedestrian who was knocked down and died on the spot by Tamale bound Toyota Haise Urvan with registration number AS 700-17 from Kumasi.

He described the situation as unfortunate since it could have been prevented if both were responsible on the road.

Mr Asirifi urges drivers to slow down and stay vigilant when entering towns along highways.

Mr Emmanuel Acheampong Parry Bono East Regional Manager for National Road Safety Commission assured of the commission’s continued commitment to educating the public on road safety as it was the surest way to prevent road carnages among other things.

Mr Parry hinted that the commission has undertaken exercises including community outreach programmes to educate members and school children on road regulations.

He added that the commission has also embarked on removing illegal lamps on vehicles and compliance monitoring on road safety at lorry terminals.

He urged road users to continue to comply with regulations on the road as these were measures to improve road safety for the socio-economic development of the country.