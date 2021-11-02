Nearly 300 scientists from six continents—including prominent environmental economists and scientists from Ghana—have joined together with one voice to urge World Trade Organization members to end harmful fisheries subsidies and protect the ocean’s health. These scientists, who range from economists and biologists to nutritionists and health specialists, published a letter in the journal Science on October 29 calling on WTO members to reach an agreement this year that eliminates all destructive fisheries subsidies, which could help “to curb overfishing, biodiversity degradation and loss, and CO2 emissions, and to safeguard food and livelihoods.”

Among other requests, the letter asks WTO members to prohibit subsidies that make it cheaper to purchase vessel fuel and that allow distant-water fishing on the high seas or in the waters of other nations. These types of subsidies unfairly disadvantage small-scale fishers in developing countries, making it harder for them to compete with large, industrial-scale fishing fleets from developed nations.

Prof. Wisdom Akpalu, Dean of the School of Research and Graduate Studies at the Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration, Prof. Francis Kofi Ewusi Nunoo, a fisheries scientists and coastal management expert with the University of Ghana, and Prof. Denis Ahetor, a coastal ecologist and Director of the Centre for Coastal Management at UCC, were among the scientists who signed the letter.

Feel free to attribute the following quote to Prof. Wisdom Akpalu: “Harmful fisheries subsidies enable developed nations to engage in distant-water fishing at an industrial scale in the waters of developing countries. Local fishers throughout Africa cannot compete with such foreign fleets. If the World Trade Organization members heed the calls of scientists from across the globe and strike a deal that ends harmful fisheries subsidies, depleted fish populations could rebound, boosting coastal communities and stemming international migration across the continent.”

