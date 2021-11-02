I only gave them transport — Rejected Juaben MCE nominee denies merry-go-round video chasing Assemblymembers for bribe money

The twice rejected Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for the Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alexander Sarfo Kantanka claims he never paid any bribe money to influence Assembly Members to confirm his nomination.

He said he only gave them money for transport.

According to him, the money he was demanding from only one of the Assembly Members seen in the viral video has nothing to do with his confirmation.

He said he gave some monies to that particular Assemblymember upon request to send a mentally deranged person to a psychiatric hospital at Ankaful but failed.

The rest, he noted, had not been given any money meant to influence them.

Speaking on the Mid Day News on Metro Television Tuesday, Mr. Kanatanka who was seen in a viral video furiously demanding money from three different Assemblymembers insisted that he, prior to his nomination had a cordial relationship with the members.

“…I told the commander that I have not given any bribe to any Member, it is some TNT that I gave to them. And we all game together, we all understand ourselves before I gave that parcel to them as a TNT. So if that person who is reporting is saying that it was a bribe, that person did he receive the bribe?” he quizzes.

Mr. Sarfo Kantanka was in the news on Monday after he was rejected by Assembly Members for the second time.

Out of disappointment, he was seen in the merry-go-round video chasing some Assemblymebers for some monies he paid them.

He has meanwhile been granted bail after his arrest on Monday.

The Ashanti Regional Police meanwhile say they are investigating the matter.