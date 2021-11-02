ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.11.2021 Social News

Global MIL Week: GIJ organizes workshop for youth leaders in Kumasi

By Stephen Tindi
Global MIL Week: GIJ organizes workshop for youth leaders in Kumasi
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Department of Communication Sciences of the Faculty of Integrated Communication Sciences (FICS) at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has organized a two-day training workshop on Media and Information Literacy (MIL) for selected youth leaders in Kumasi as part of activities marking the 11th Global MIL week celebration in Ghana.

The training workshop was held from the 27th to 28th October 2021, at Excelsa Hotel, Ejisu, Kumasi. It sought to equip youth leaders with the skills and competencies to discern and understand media content effectively. The youth leaders were also trained to apply social responsibility and ethical principles in media content production and distribution.

A total of fifteen (15) youth leaders participated in the 2-day workshop. The participants were selected from Youth Based Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Social Enterprises and identifiable youth networks. The organisations represented include RU Care Foundation, Inspire Before You Expire (IBYE), Women's Haven Africa, Kumasi Hive, Hapa Space and Global Youth Network, Ghana. The workshop participants could not hide their excitement when they received their certificates after completing the training.

The MIL training workshop is the third successive training GIJ has organized to promote media and information literacy beyond the classroom or lecture hall, but it is the first time the event was held outside of Accra. This year's training was supported by the Penplusbytes and DW Akademie. Both organisations are passionate about media literacy, and they have supported the MIL initiatives in Ghana in diverse ways including the establishment of an online MIL Hub and the production of ‘Rumors’, a film series designed to teach young people how to resist misinformation and disinformation.

In a brief pre-recorded address, Ms. Abena Benewaa Fosu, MIL Project Manager at DW Akademie, said, daily, individuals, groups and organisations must scrutinize information before they utilize it. She also encouraged the participants to share their newly acquired knowledge with their peers and continually improve their media literacy levels through self-study.

Media and information literacy is a set of competencies that enables people to use media and information effectively. The Global MIL week celebration was instituted by United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2012 as an annual celebration of progress made in achieving the global target of MIL for all. MIL week also presents an opportunity to encourage the effective use of media and information. The 2021 MIL week was marked globally from 24th to 31st October under the theme "Media and Information Literacy for the public good".

112202113858-vaqdthfssn-participants-and-trainers

112202113858-k5fri7u2h0-participants-and-trainers-trainers-seated-in-front

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
COVID-19: Laboratory Scientist raises concern over unpaid allowances promised frontline healthcare workers
02.11.2021 | Social News
Akomadan: 6 passengers burnt to ashes in another bus accident
02.11.2021 | Social News
Juaben MCE nominee politically immature – NPP communicator
02.11.2021 | Social News
Security analyst lauds Ghana Police for active social media updates
02.11.2021 | Social News
Don’t sit at home waiting for gov’t jobs; create one – Adu Boahen to youth
02.11.2021 | Social News
Funny Face granted GH¢20,000 bail after threatening to kill ex-wife
02.11.2021 | Social News
Parliament should’ve engaged AG over law school admission brouhaha – Prof. Abotsi
02.11.2021 | Social News
Another kidnap case in Takoradi
02.11.2021 | Social News
‘Coup plotters’ permission was not secured before recording — Defence Lawyers
02.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line