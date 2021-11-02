Akomadan: 6 passengers burnt to ashes in another bus accident

A gory accident on the Offinso-Akomadan highway in the Ashanti Region has left at least six people burnt to death, on Tuesday, November 2 in yet another accident.

The Akomadan District Police Commander, DSP Gyasi Agyeman told this portal that, a bus carrying over 30 individuals clashed into a parked Kia Rhyno Towing car at Akomadan forest.

He added that 22 persons were rescued when the car rammed into the stationary truck on the road.

Others who managed to escape with various degrees of burns have been rushed to Hospital.

Meanwhile, personnel from the fire and police service are currently at the scene to salvage the situation.

This comes a day after 17 people on Monday, November 1, 2021 died in a fatal accident at Abofour on the Offinso-Abofour road in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate that 16 other people have sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.