ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.11.2021 Social News

Akomadan: 6 passengers burnt to ashes in another bus accident

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
Akomadan: 6 passengers burnt to ashes in another bus accident
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A gory accident on the Offinso-Akomadan highway in the Ashanti Region has left at least six people burnt to death, on Tuesday, November 2 in yet another accident.

The Akomadan District Police Commander, DSP Gyasi Agyeman told this portal that, a bus carrying over 30 individuals clashed into a parked Kia Rhyno Towing car at Akomadan forest.

He added that 22 persons were rescued when the car rammed into the stationary truck on the road.

Others who managed to escape with various degrees of burns have been rushed to Hospital.

Meanwhile, personnel from the fire and police service are currently at the scene to salvage the situation.

This comes a day after 17 people on Monday, November 1, 2021 died in a fatal accident at Abofour on the Offinso-Abofour road in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate that 16 other people have sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Juaben MCE nominee politically immature – NPP communicator
02.11.2021 | Social News
Security analyst lauds Ghana Police for active social media updates
02.11.2021 | Social News
Don’t sit at home waiting for gov’t jobs; create one – Adu Boahen to youth
02.11.2021 | Social News
Funny Face granted GH¢20,000 bail after threatening to kill ex-wife
02.11.2021 | Social News
Parliament should’ve engaged AG over law school admission brouhaha – Prof. Abotsi
02.11.2021 | Social News
Another kidnap case in Takoradi
02.11.2021 | Social News
‘Coup plotters’ permission was not secured before recording — Defence Lawyers
02.11.2021 | Social News
Anyone who breaks the law will be arrested, prosecuted – Police warns
02.11.2021 | Social News
Passengers onboard bus catch flames at Akomadan
02.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line