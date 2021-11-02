ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.11.2021 Social News

Juaben MCE nominee politically immature – NPP communicator

Juaben MCE nominee politically immature – NPP communicator
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s communication team, Kafui Amegah has described the Juaben MCE nominee Alex Sarfo Kantanka as “an immature politician” for chasing Assemblymembers for his bribe money.

Kafui believes that it was below the belt that the MCE nominee will throw tantrums after he was rejected by the assembly members.

In a video circulating online, Alex is seen demanding a refund of the bribe he paid to some Assembly members after they rejected him during a nearly chaotic confirmation process.

But Kafui reacting to this incident, told Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, “He is politically immature. He had an ill-motive to entice people to affirm him. Every serving stool has power. If you are proud and you are in a service position, it will definitely show. You have taken a loan to bribe people to affirm you and when it didn’t go well, you are telling the whole world. The MCE nominee shouldn’t have spoken. He has shown his weaknesses.”

During his conversation on the show, the NPP communication member sarcastically appealed to assembly members to refund the nominee’s ‘bribe’ to him as it could be that he owes his family a lot. “They should help him and give his money back or else his family will deal with him,” he said.

The President’s nominee for the Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, has been captured in a secretly filmed video demanding a refund of the bribe he paid to some Assembly members after they rejected him during a nearly chaotic confirmation process.

The rejected nominee was seen hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be Assembly members.

In some instances, he was seen angrily exchanging words with some assembly members and demanding the return of monies paid to them.

---happyfmonline

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Akomadan: 6 passengers burnt to ashes in another bus accident
02.11.2021 | Social News
Security analyst lauds Ghana Police for active social media updates
02.11.2021 | Social News
Don’t sit at home waiting for gov’t jobs; create one – Adu Boahen to youth
02.11.2021 | Social News
Funny Face granted GH¢20,000 bail after threatening to kill ex-wife
02.11.2021 | Social News
Parliament should’ve engaged AG over law school admission brouhaha – Prof. Abotsi
02.11.2021 | Social News
Another kidnap case in Takoradi
02.11.2021 | Social News
‘Coup plotters’ permission was not secured before recording — Defence Lawyers
02.11.2021 | Social News
Anyone who breaks the law will be arrested, prosecuted – Police warns
02.11.2021 | Social News
Passengers onboard bus catch flames at Akomadan
02.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line