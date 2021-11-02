A good number of lawyers are unhappy with the posture of GLC but are afraid to talk — Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen has said there are several lawyers who are unhappy with the posture of the General Legal Counsel (GLC) but are unable to voice out.

He said even though just a few of them are determined to speak their minds on any issue worrying the nation, there are several others who are seriously against the position of GLC regarding the 499 students who were denied admission into the Ghan Law School after passing the entrance exam.

“A good number of lawyers, a good number of Ghanaians are unhappy with the situation but they can’t come out,” he said noting that the posture of the GLC is not helpful,” he stated.

Nana Obiri Boahen who is an experienced lawyer refused to accept the excuse of lack of space at the Ghana Law School since space can easily be created to accommodate those who passed.

“If you go to Accra and Kumasi, many people undertaking professional courses are workers, so many of them would love to attend evening lectures especially in Kumasi where there is less traffic.

“In Accra, many people would love to attend lectures in the evening. Many would attend lectures on Saturdays and Sundays but because the opposition party ridiculed us on the Senior High School, then some persons in the ruling party shiver at the mention of double track," he stated.

Speaking to Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM on Monday, Nana Obiri Boahen asked the government to be bold in rolling out policies that would help Ghana and not be afraid of the criticisms of the opposition party.

“Because the NDC ridiculed our double track, so medical school, law school, a lot of the tertiary schools, Nautical College and the rest even the universities. You can organize double track…why do you abolish double track, just because NDC would ridicule us,” he noted passionately.