Akufo-Addo addresses world leaders at COP26 today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will later today, Tuesday, November 2 address world leaders at the ongoing United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ghana’s leader left Accra on Sunday for the summit.

He is scheduled to speak on Ghana's position on Climate Change as well as measures put in place to combat the threat it poses.

He will also deliver three separate statements on efforts Ghana is making to protect her forests and ocean.

President Akufo-Addo has been scheduled to address the summit in the forenoon at Plenary Cairn Gorm.

He will speak after the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis R. Abinader and before Madagascar’s Andry Rajoelina.

The President will later participate in the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Summit, being held on the sidelines of COP 26.

He is in Glasgow together with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey , the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh , the Minister for Environment , Science, Technology and Innovation , Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

They are scheduled to return to Ghana on Thursday, November 4.

---3news