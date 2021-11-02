Anyone who breaks the law will be arrested, prosecuted – Police warns

Listen to article

The Ghana Police Service has warned that it will not hesitate to arrest anyone that breaks the law in the country.

This comes after the arrest of President Akufo-Addo’s Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for Juaben Municipal Assembly, Mr. Alex Sarfo Kantanka.

He was arrested following the release of a secretly recorded tape of him demanding a refund of ‘bribe’ he had paid some assemblymembers for them confirm his nomination.

After the arrest, the police in a statement has warned that it will not hesitate to arrest anyone who breaks the law regardless of his or her position in the country.

“Police investigations continue and we would like to assure the public that anyone who breaks the law will be arrested and subjected to due legal process since no one is above the law,” part of a statement from the Police has said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Alex Sarfo Kantanka has been granted bail after his caution statement was taken.

Find below the full statement from the Ghana Police Service: