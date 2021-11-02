ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.11.2021 Social News

Anyone who breaks the law will be arrested, prosecuted – Police warns

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Anyone who breaks the law will be arrested, prosecuted – Police warns
Listen to article

The Ghana Police Service has warned that it will not hesitate to arrest anyone that breaks the law in the country.

This comes after the arrest of President Akufo-Addo’s Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for Juaben Municipal Assembly, Mr. Alex Sarfo Kantanka.

He was arrested following the release of a secretly recorded tape of him demanding a refund of ‘bribe’ he had paid some assemblymembers for them confirm his nomination.

After the arrest, the police in a statement has warned that it will not hesitate to arrest anyone who breaks the law regardless of his or her position in the country.

“Police investigations continue and we would like to assure the public that anyone who breaks the law will be arrested and subjected to due legal process since no one is above the law,” part of a statement from the Police has said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Alex Sarfo Kantanka has been granted bail after his caution statement was taken.

Find below the full statement from the Ghana Police Service:

112202193635-23041q5dcx-50ab24e2-5153-45f9-9d25-fa82d92d850b

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Another kidnap case in Takoradi
02.11.2021 | Social News
‘Coup plotters’ permission was not secured before recording — Defence Lawyers
02.11.2021 | Social News
Passengers onboard bus catch flames at Akomadan
02.11.2021 | Social News
JUSAG gives government a week ultimatum to address salary concerns
02.11.2021 | Social News
Security officers to patrol Motorway to deal with recalcitrant ‘aboboyaa’ – Henry Quartey
02.11.2021 | Social News
Bagbin cannot shield MPs from arrest – Kofi Abotsi
02.11.2021 | Social News
C/R: Police arrest over 100 suspected criminals in swoop at Gomoa Nyanyano
01.11.2021 | Social News
Treason trial: Reject recordings outright – defence lawyers pray court
01.11.2021 | Social News
Traffic lights not working in Koforidua
01.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line