ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.11.2021 Health

Bawumia gives public lecture on digital economy today

Bawumia gives public lecture on digital economy today
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will today, Tuesday, November 2 deliver a public lecture on the digital economy.

The public lecture, which will be hosted by Ashesi University, will also have an interactive session with students of the university on how digitalisation is transforming the economy and positioning Ghana for the emerging global digital revolution.

Dr Bawumia, who has spearheaded the government's successful digitalisation drive, is expected to explain the government’s vision, the measures that have been undertaken so far and address the impact of digitalisation on the general Ghanaian economy and service delivery, both by government and the private sector.

Several international organisations will be present and with Ghana globally renowned as a digitalisation pacesetter on the African continent, Dr Bawumia is also expected to highlight the country's success story to inspire the continent.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
COVID-19: less than 15 cases recorded in Ashanti Region in last five weeks
02.11.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Over 4 million vaccines in stock as Ghanaians refuse to take jabs
01.11.2021 | Health
Jirapa: Jirapa Municipal Youth Association embarks on voluntary blood donation exercise
02.11.2021 | Health
Kemet Hospital, Manhean Zongo Chief hold free breast cancer screening
02.11.2021 | Health
Rotary Club of Kumasi East to establish Intensive Care Unit at KNUST Hospital
02.11.2021 | Health
Single women leading HIV rate infections in Ghana – AIDS Commission
01.11.2021 | Health
Breast milk is not meant for eye treatment — Ophthalmic Nurse advises
30.10.2021 | Health
Suspected yellow fever claim eight lives in Savannah Region
30.10.2021 | Health
Suspected Yellow Fever outbreak kills eight persons in Savannah Region — GHS
30.10.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line