Twice rejected Juaben MCE nominee arrested for chasing Assemblymembers for his bribe money

The Ashanti Regional Police yesterday arrested the Municipal Chief Executive nominee for Juaben, Mr Alex Sarfo Kantanka after he was spotted in a viral video demanding a refund of the alleged bribe.

Mr Kantanka on Monday hoped to be confirmed by Assemblymembers to commence his role as Juaben MCE but was rejected once again after he failed to poll the required votes.

Amid the disappointment, he chased some of the Assemblymembers round to refund bribe monies he had given to them to confirm his nomination.

Unfortunately for him, he was filmed and the video was subsequently released as its content shocked Ghanaians.

In a statement from the Ghana Police Service today, it has disclosed that the furious Mr Alex Sarfo Kantanka has been arrested.

“The Ashanti Regional Police yesterday, 1st November, 2021, arrested the Municipal Chief Executive nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region to assist Police investigations.

“The arrest was in connection with a viral video of the nominee, Mr Alex Sarfo Kantanka, allegedly demanding a refund of some sums of money he had allegedly paid to Assembly Members to vote for his confirmation as the MCE for the Juaben Municipal Area,” part of a statement from the police has said.

Mr. Kantanka according to the police subsequently gave his statement and was granted bail.

The Police say investigations into the matter continue and anyone who breaks the law will be arrested and subjected to due legal process since no one is above the law.

Find below the full statement from the Ghana Police Service: